Zacks: Analysts Expect Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $60.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.99 million and the highest is $63.61 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $256.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $257.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.12 million to $290.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $148,896.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock worth $399,056. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

