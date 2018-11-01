Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $818.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $813.18 million to $824.30 million. ArcBest posted sales of $744.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $793.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 156.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 46.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $37.12 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.