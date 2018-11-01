Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.20 Million

Analysts expect MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) to post $239.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.90 million to $241.00 million. MB Financial reported sales of $242.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full-year sales of $975.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $968.80 million to $984.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $991.30 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MB Financial.

Get MB Financial alerts:

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $241.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.85 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBFI opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. MB Financial has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other MB Financial news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MB Financial (MBFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.