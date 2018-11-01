Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura cut their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,639. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,987,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.