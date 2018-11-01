Xylem (XYL) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. 810,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,342. Xylem has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $3,839,982. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.