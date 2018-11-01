Xylem Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Xylem stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,413,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,982 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xylem by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after buying an additional 354,340 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Xylem by 27.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 84,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

