Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2293 per share on Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

