Xcel Energy (XEL) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Argus

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,947. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Casey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $58,727,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,838,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,098,000 after buying an additional 767,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,986,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

