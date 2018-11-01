Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 5,556 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1,044.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 242,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 221,376 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of HFC opened at $67.44 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

