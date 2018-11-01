Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.77-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.925-3.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

WYND stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $33,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

