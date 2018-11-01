W&T Offshore (WTI) Shares Up 8.6% Following Strong Earnings

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.32. 5,103,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,299,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $10.75 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 37,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 126,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.56.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

