WP Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx makes up about 2.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 131,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $39.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

