WMIH (COOP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of WMIH from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WMIH in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WMIH and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

COOP stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,420. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08 and a beta of -1.19. WMIH has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

WMIH Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

