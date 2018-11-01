WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI (IHDG) Position Decreased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI (NYSEARCA:IHDG) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 846,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,290 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHDG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter.

IHDG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,071. WISDOMTREE TR/INTL HEDGED QLTY DI has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

