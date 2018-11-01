WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 771,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 764% from the previous session’s volume of 89,320 shares.The stock last traded at $70.76 and had previously closed at $70.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,187,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 159.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249,047 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 74.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 203.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,680 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

