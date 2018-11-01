Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.00.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

