Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Holdings Raised by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 152.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 235.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $470,808.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

