William J. Fisher Purchases 150,000 Shares of Goldquest Mining Corp (GQC) Stock

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) Director William J. Fisher acquired 150,000 shares of Goldquest Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Shares of Goldquest Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.10. 976,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,915. Goldquest Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.46.

Get Goldquest Mining alerts:

About Goldquest Mining

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldquest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldquest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.