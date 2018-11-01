William J. Fisher Purchases 150,000 Shares of Goldquest Mining Corp (GQC) Stock

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) Director William J. Fisher acquired 150,000 shares of Goldquest Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.
Shares of Goldquest Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.10. 976,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,915. Goldquest Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.46.
About Goldquest Mining
