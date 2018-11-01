Wilhelmina International (WHLM) & Exponent (EXPO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.65%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wilhelmina International does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 1.05% 0.36% 0.22% Exponent 13.98% 20.92% 14.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $73.20 million 0.41 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Exponent $347.80 million 7.54 $41.30 million $1.07 47.11

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

Exponent beats Wilhelmina International on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

