Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

WRD stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of -1.09.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $225.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

