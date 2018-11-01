Whitestone REIT (WSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million.

WSR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 654,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.99. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

