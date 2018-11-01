Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

