WEX (WEX) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.53 million.WEX also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $8.13-8.23 EPS.

Shares of WEX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.61. 528,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. WEX has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.15 million. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.80.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $207,128.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $820,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

