WEX (WEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WEX has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $207,128.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

