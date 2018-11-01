Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4207 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 103.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

