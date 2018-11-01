WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WJA. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.25.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WJA stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.70. 202,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,976. WestJet Airlines has a 1 year low of C$16.82 and a 1 year high of C$27.85.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. WestJet Airlines had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Christopher Michael Burley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$346,000.00. Also, insider Barbara Elaine Munroe sold 6,500 shares of WestJet Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total transaction of C$112,450.00.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.