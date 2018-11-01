Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $680,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emilio Fernandez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,796,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,320 in the last 90 days. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

