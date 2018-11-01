Western Gas Partners (WES) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) has been given a $56.00 price target by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Gas Partners from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Western Gas Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 36,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Western Gas Partners has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Gas Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.