Wendys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,516 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,895% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.
Wendys stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. Wendys has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wendys in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.
