Wendys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,516 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,895% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Wendys stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. Wendys has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wendys in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

