Welltower (WELL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Welltower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.21.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,018. Welltower has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 76.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

