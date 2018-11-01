Welltower Inc (WELL) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $308,744,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. MED lifted their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $66.07 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

