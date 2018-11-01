Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $53,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,141,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,301 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $3,345,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $753,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

