Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Caci International (CACI) a $210.00 Price Target

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) has been given a $210.00 price objective by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Caci International stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,350. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. Caci International has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,995 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $979,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,561. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

