WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $20-20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.13 billion.WellCare Health Plans also updated its FY18 guidance to $10.90-11.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.00.

NYSE:WCG traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.07. 666,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,369. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. WellCare Health Plans has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

