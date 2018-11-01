Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

NYSE:WTW opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Philippe Amouyal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $566,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,193.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock valued at $470,747,775. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

