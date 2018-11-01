Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amkor Technology (AMKR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR):

11/1/2018 – Amkor Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.50 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/17/2018 – Amkor Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/2/2018 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/29/2018 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/18/2018 – Amkor Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/7/2018 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/7/2018 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 3,452,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 44.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3,365.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,240 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,457,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 252,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

