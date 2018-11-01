Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Colfax (CFX)

Colfax (NYSE: CFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2018 – Colfax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Colfax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Colfax had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Colfax was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Colfax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

10/19/2018 – Colfax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Colfax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Colfax's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to benefit from its inorganic initiatives, solid product portfolio and investments for innovation. For 2018, the company increased its adjusted earnings guidance to $2.15-$2.30 from the previous forecast of $2.05-$2.20. Restructuring measures will yield in excess of $30 million in savings. Also, the company's Gas Control Equipment buyout will enhance growth opportunities of Fabrication Technology segment. Lower tax rates as well as share repurchases will be beneficial for the company's performance in 2018. However, unfavorable movement in order trends from the power generation market might be detrimental to results going forward. Also, high debts and rising costs remain worries.”

10/8/2018 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2018 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2018 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/4/2018 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/4/2018 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 1,695,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,202. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $875.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $682,660.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Colfax by 182.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 31.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

