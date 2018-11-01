Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uniqure (QURE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ: QURE) recently:

10/19/2018 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2018 – Uniqure was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note organ-specific promoters will help mitigate toxicity issues associated with off-target expression of transgenes. In addition, better promoters means potentially lower dosage of vector genomes will be required to achieve therapeutic levels of therapeutic protein levels.””

10/17/2018 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

10/11/2018 – Uniqure was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

10/9/2018 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2018 – Uniqure was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2018 – Uniqure had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Our new $48 price target, is based on a 13-year DCF analysis that incorporates rNPV of two pipeline products, including: (1) Hemophilia B at a 70% POS driven by company’s clinical update as of September 23, 2018, vs. prior 65%; and (2) 5% POS. We anticipate Hemophilia B commercial launch during 2021 and model risk-adjusted peak sales of roughly $981M, upped from $820M previously, during 2028. We assume a launch price of $772.5K (durability >5 years), and at peak, we estimate about 775 patients in the U.S. and approximately 1,050 patients in the developed markets who would have received uniQure’s gene therapy, which represents a 50% of the overall commercial opportunity.””

Uniqure stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.26. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 72.12% and a negative net margin of 677.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 276.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

