Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wayfair (W)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.81.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.51. Wayfair has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $33,888.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,005,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,581,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,723.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,115 shares of company stock valued at $61,161,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

