Wedbush Increases MarineMax (HZO) Price Target to $25.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HZO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. CL King lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ifs Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 274,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,875. The stock has a market cap of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.30. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,941 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.