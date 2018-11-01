Wedbush Increases MarineMax (HZO) Price Target to $25.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HZO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. CL King lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ifs Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.
HZO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 274,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,875. The stock has a market cap of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.30. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $25.05.
In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,941 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.