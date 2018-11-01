WEC Energy Group (WEC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.32-3.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.27.

WEC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,245. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.02. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

In related news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

