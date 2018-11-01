Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

