WBI Investments Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,391 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 169.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $40,825,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 714.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 535,447 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,296,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,391 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $230,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,757,679.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Joseph Burke sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,210. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.