WBI Investments Inc. Has $23.34 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,765.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises approximately 1.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 334.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

