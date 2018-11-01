WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 3,074 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,665.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NFG opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.