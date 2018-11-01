Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 9,424 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $1,007,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,895.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,176,185.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $2,113,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,588,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,564,860.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Steven Conine sold 1,145 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $138,762.55.

On Monday, August 13th, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $2,091,000.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,581,580.00.

NYSE:W opened at $110.29 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 21.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.