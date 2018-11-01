Waste Management (WM) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report published on Monday morning.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Waste Management stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management by 8.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 265.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $208,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

