Washington Prime Group (WPG) Shares Down 5.2%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40. 3,164,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,720,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 13,857 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $100,047.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 20,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $149,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

