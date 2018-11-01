Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

NYSE WD opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $251,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,321,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,217 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

