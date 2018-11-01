Wajax’s (WJX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wajax (TSE:WJX) in a report issued on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax from C$28.50 to C$29.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.40.

WJX opened at C$23.37 on Monday. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$20.98 and a 1 year high of C$28.17.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of C$382.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

